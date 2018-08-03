Walsall sign Morgan Ferrier and West Brom's Jack Fitzwater and Kane Wilson

From the section

Morgan Ferrier (right) scored 15 goals in 46 National League appearances for Dagenham and Boreham Wood last season

Walsall have signed striker Morgan Ferrier for an undisclosed fee and brought in West Brom defenders Jack Fitzwater and Kane Wilson on loan.

Ferrier, 23, joins from National League club Boreham Wood after scoring seven goals in 16 games for them last season.

Centre-back Fitzwater, 20, had a loan spell with the Saddlers last season, scoring three times in 17 outings.

Right-back Wilson, 18, spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Exeter City, featuring 22 times for the Grecians.

