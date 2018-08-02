BBC Sport - Brave Crusaders exit Europe despite Ljubljana draw

Watch: Brave Crues exit Europe despite Ljubljana draw

  • From the section Irish

Crusaders exit the Europa League qualfying at the second stage after a 6-2 aggregate defeat by Slovenian champions Olimpija Ljubljana.

Stephen Baxter's men fell to a 5-1 defeat in Slovenia but a battling 1-1 draw at Seaview restored some pride for the Crues.

Nik Kapun opened the scoring for Ljubljana before the impressive Paul Heatley made it all square on the night.

Available to UK viewers only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Brave Crues exit Europe despite Ljubljana draw

  • From the section Irish
Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired