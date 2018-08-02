Crusaders exit the Europa League qualfying at the second stage after a 6-2 aggregate defeat by Slovenian champions Olimpija Ljubljana.

Stephen Baxter's men fell to a 5-1 defeat in Slovenia but a battling 1-1 draw at Seaview restored some pride for the Crues.

Nik Kapun opened the scoring for Ljubljana before the impressive Paul Heatley made it all square on the night.

Available to UK viewers only.