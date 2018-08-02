BBC Sport - Watch: Linfield and Cliftonville move further clear at the top
Watch: Linfield and Cliftonville move further clear at the top
- From the section Women's Football
Linfield Ladies remain nine points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table after beating Sion Swifts 3-0 at Midgley Park.
Cliftonville also won to keep up their pursuit - beating Glentoran 1-0 at Solitude.
Derry City Ladies got their first win of the campaign after a 2-0 victory against Portadown.
