Derek McInnes: Burnley scoreline was harsh on Aberdeen

Derek McInnes was proud of his players at Turf Moor

Derek McInnes says his Aberdeen players "have no right" to be down after going taking Burnley to extra time.

The Premier League side eventually saw off their Scottish Premiership visitors to claim a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Aberdeen were in control of the Europa League qualifier for spells and McInnes was proud of his side's efforts.

"We've gone toe-to-toe with a team that finished seventh in the Premier League with two very competitive games," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"The intensity of both games was probably because of the Scotland/England thing, it was quite remarkable really for this stage of the season.

"When I see how quiet and down the players are in the dressing room, they have no right to be that."

Chris Wood's early opener for Burnley was cancelled out by teenager Lewis Ferguson's outrageous overhead kick to give Aberdeen hope in the first half.

Despite the Pittodrie side finishing the 90 minutes strongly, Burnley's quality told as they clinched a place against Istanbul Basaksehir with two extra-time goals.

"That goal in extra-time is so important because the team that normally scores in that period goes on to win because it's the mental side," said McInnes.

"I thought 3-1 was harsh on the scoreline and harsh on my players. You see the supporters and I think they recognise the effort from everyone."

'Aberdeen have proved people wrong' - analysis

Former Burnley and Scotland striker Steven Thompson on BBC Radio Scotland

There were so many positives for Aberdeen. They will have proved a lot of people wrong and changed the opinion of our game.

It was a mountainous task to overcome the seventh best team in Premier League. There were spells when you could see Burnley's quality but Aberdeen were resolute.

Former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Billy Dodds on BBC Radio Scotland

I don't think it was fitness. I think it was that quality from the cross for the header from Jack Cork and that knocked the stuffing out of Aberdeen. It got to them. It drained them. It meant Burnley didn't have to commit men forward and Aberdeen couldn't find space on the counter attack.