Chapman and Pepper become Glen's first summer signings

Lee Chapman scored in two fixtures against his new club Glentoran last season

Glentoran have made their first signings of the transfer window - just two days before the start of the Irish Premiership season.

Lee Chapman moves to the Oval from relegated Carrick Rangers, with former Inverness CT midfielder Conor Pepper also making the switch to Belfast.

Dungannon Swifts have also secured the capture of former Portadown and Crusaders striker Marcio Soares.

Crusaders earlier completed the signing of Rory Patterson from Derry City.

Pepper, 24, was capped at youth level for Republic of Ireland and he played for Greenock Morton before his move to the Irish Premiership.

He recently returned from a knee operation, which kept him out for the majority of last season, and he was part of the Morton coaching team during his recuperation.

Chapman, 24, also makes the move to the Oval after joining Carrick at the start of the 2016/17 season.

He scored six goals in 68 appearances for Carrick, including two against his new club last season.

Portuguese-born Soares, 22, had two stints with mid-Ulster rivals Portadown, as well a brief spell with Crusaders before making the move to Stangmore Park.

It completes a busy day in the Irish Premiership transfer window after Patterson's switch to Crusaders.

The former Northern Ireland international was unveiled by the club before their Europa League qualifier against Olimpija Ljubljana at Seaview.