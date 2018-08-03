Derek McInnes praises Aberdeen teenager Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson, bottom left, sent an overhead kick flying into the Burnley net

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson will "only get better" after his displays against Burnley, says boss Derek McInnes.

The teenager's overhead kick took Thursday's Europa League qualifier to extra time at Turf Moor before the hosts won 4-2 on aggregate.

Signed from Hamilton Academical in the summer, the 18-year-old has made just two competitive Aberdeen appearances.

"He's dealt with those two games brilliantly," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"He epitomises what my team have been over the two legs. It's that personality and confidence an Aberdeen player should have."

Ferguson's performances in both legs were impressive, but his finest moment for Aberdeen was undoubtedly his bicycle kick that levelled Thursday's second leg.

"You have to have the wherewithal and confidence, awareness and technical ability to pull something like that off," said McInnes.

"It was a magnificent strike from an outstanding young man."

While Ferguson impressed at one end, Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis caught the eye at the other.

The Aberdeen goalkeeper produced a handful of excellent saves to keep Burnley at bay.

"Coming to places like this you need your keeper to do well and normally you'd have to call upon him once or twice but I think it was a bit more than that," McInnes added.

"We see that in training from Joe. You can see Joe was stimulated by this game as were my players and it brings out that performance when that adrenaline goes through you.

"The bigger the game, he always does well. But we are lucky to have him."