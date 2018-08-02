Friday's back pages

Mirror
Friday's Mirror says Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace for Chelsea
Star
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is staying at Chelsea, according to the Star
Metro
The Metro carries a story about Chelsea's Willian
Express
Brentford make the back page of the Express with a report that the Championship club have decided against a team captain
Times
There is an interview with Derby manager Frank Lampard in the Times

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired