Rangers: Steven Gerrard 'jealous' of Ryan Jack's 'stunning' display against Osijek

Ryan Jack helped Rangers to a 2-1 aggregate win over Osijek

Steven Gerrard said he was "jealous" of midfielder Ryan Jack's "stunning" display as his Rangers side edged past Osijek in Europa League qualifying.

Rangers won 2-1 on aggregate after being held 1-1 at Ibrox.

Jack missed the second half of last season with a knee injury and was making just his second start of 2018.

"This is a kid who missed six months at the back end of last season. I am delighted with Ryan's performance," Gerrard said.

"I've got a good type on my hands there. He's a player who cares, who wants to win and is prepared to go out and do exactly what you've asked of him.

"I think he made one minor mistake during 90 minutes in a big football match. As a midfielder, I was jealous of Ryan's performance tonight."

Rangers will face Maribor of Slovenia in the third qualifying round after the draw at Ibrox.

Nikola Katic's second-half header doubled the Premiership side's lead from the first leg, and they survived a nervy final couple of minutes after Borna Barisic equalised.

Gerrard suggested that Osijek helped inspire his players with their pre-match comments.

Croat midfielder Robert Mudrazija had said his side were "better, stronger and more skilful" despite their 1-0 first-leg defeat in his homeland.

"Sometimes it doesn't help your players, it just motivates the opposition" Gerrard said. "Talking doesn't win you football matches - it doesn't get you results.

"We thrive on all that kind of talk. We enjoyed it. My players came out and played like men and we did our talking on the pitch."

Barisic's goal was the first Rangers have conceded since Gerrard took over this summer, but the Englishman was delighted with the way his side controlled the tie.

"We played against a very dangerous opponent, but over the two legs we did exactly what we needed to do," he added.