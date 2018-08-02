Man Utd keeper Joel Pereira joins Vitoria Setubal on loan

From the section

Joel Pereira made one first-team appearance for Manchester United in 2017-18, coming on as a substitute against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal on a season-long loan.

Pereira, 22, was previously on loan in Portugal at Belenenses in 2016-17 before spending last season as third-choice United keeper behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

United signed keeper Lee Grant from Stoke City earlier in the window.

Pereira, whose contract runs to 2021, made one senior appearance last season in the EFL Cup.

