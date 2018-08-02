Max Meyer: Crystal Palace sign German midfielder from Schalke

Crystal Palace have signed German midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer after his contract expired at Bundesliga runners-up Schalke.

The 22-year-old becomes the Eagles' third summer signing and has signed a three-year contract at Selhurst Park.

Meyer has been capped four times by Germany, but was not part of their 2018 World Cup squad.

"I'm proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career," he said.

More to follow.