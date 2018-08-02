Anthony Grant: Shrewsbury sign Peterborough midfielder for undislcosed fee

Anthony Grant started his career at Chelsea

Shrewsbury have signed Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old made 48 appearances for Posh last season.

He could make his debut for the League One side in Saturday's match against Bradford City.

"The gaffer, the chief exec and the chairman were obviously very interested and that shows that they want me and like my ability, which is a massive plus," Grant told the club website.

