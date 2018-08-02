Jay Rodriguez: West Brom reject Burnley offer for striker

Jay Rodriguez
Jay Rodriguez scored seven goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season

West Brom have rejected a bid for striker Jay Rodriguez by Burnley.

BBC WM understands the Clarets have offered around £16m to re-sign the 29-year-old, who joined the Baggies for £12m in July 2017.

Rodriguez started his career with the Turf Moor side and scored 31 goals in 105 league appearances before joining Southampton for £6m in June 2012.

The Burnley-born forward earned his sole England cap while he was at the Saints in 2013.

The Baggies start the Championship season with a home game against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

