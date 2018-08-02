Paul Taylor and Herbie Kane: Doncaster sign striker and Liverpool midfielder

From the section

Paul Taylor played under Doncaster boss Grant McCann for Peterborough

Doncaster have signed ex-Bradford City striker Paul Taylor on a one-year deal and Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane on loan until January.

Taylor, 30, scored six goals in 27 league appearances for the Bantams last season before leaving the club by mutual consent in April.

Kane, 19, is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds.

Both players could feature in Doncaster's League One opener at Southend on Saturday.

