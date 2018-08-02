Livingston boss Kenny Miller signs Millwall's James Brown

Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller has been chasing James Brown

Kenny Miller says he is "delighted" to land Millwall defender James Brown on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old made 34 appearances in League Two while on loan for Carlisle United last season.

Brown was recommended to the new Livingston player/manager by his contacts in England and will "be a valuable option", according to Miller.

"I have been working on bringing James in for a few weeks now and am delighted to complete the deal," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired