Rangers reunion not on for Steven Gerrard and Jermain Defoe

Steven Gerrard had been linked with being reunited with Jermain Defoe at Ibrox

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has dismissed talk of him moving to Rangers as "speculation".

The 35-year-old was linked earlier this summer with a move to join former England team-mate Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

But despite Gerrard's interest in bringing another forward to Ibrox, Defoe says he is happy at the Premier League club.

"I've played with Steven Gerrard and we've got the same agent," he said.

"I'm just like everyone else, you see things on Twitter and in the papers, but that's it really."

Defoe scored four times in the English top flight last season.