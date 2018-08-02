Stuart Moore: Milton Keynes Dons sign former Swindon Town goalkeeper

Stuart Moore made 10 appearances for Swindon Town last season

Milton Keynes Dons have signed former Swindon Town goalkeeper Stuart Moore following his release by the Robins.

The 23-year-old joined Swindon from Barrow on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January.

As Moore is under 24 and out of contract, Swindon are due compensation from MK Dons for the keeper.

"It's nice to get it done before the season starts and now I'm very much looking forward to getting going," Moore told the club's website.

