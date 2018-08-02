Dan Potts: Luton Town left-back signs new three-year contract
Luton Town left-back Dan Potts has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.
The 24-year-old played 45 times last season and was named in the PFA League Two team of the year as the Hatters gained automatic promotion.
Potts scored seven goals in 2017-18 and had one year left on his previous deal.
"Hopefully we can take that momentum we built up last year into this year, and I am looking forward to it," he told the club website.
Luton boss Nathan Jones said: "We had to fend off a lot of offers for a few of our players and Dan was one of those."