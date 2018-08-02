Callum McFadzean: Bury sign defender on short-term deal

From the section

Callum McFadzean has featured in six pre-season friendlies for Bury

Bury have signed defender Callum McFadzean on a short-term deal until January.

The 24-year-old, who has trained with the Shakers throughout pre-season, made 25 appearances last season for National League side Guiseley.

"Callum's got energy, he's attacking, and he's come in and shown us what he's all about," Bury boss Ryan Lowe said.

McFadzean could make his competitive debut for the League Two side against Yeovil on Saturday.

