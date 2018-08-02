Jordy Hiwula: Coventry City sign Huddersfield Town striker for undisclosed fee

From the section

Jordy Hiwula spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One

Coventry City have signed Huddersfield Town striker Jordy Hiwula for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City trainee moves to the Sky Blues on a two-year deal.

Hiwula scored 12 goals in 53 games in all competitions while on loan at Fleetwood Town last season.

"Jordy has a lot of experience and a decent goal scoring record at this level, which we want to improve," Coventry manager Mark Robins said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.