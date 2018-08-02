Adam Crookes: Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest defender on season-long loan deal

Adam Crookes is yet to make his full debut for Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City have signed Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with then National League side Guiseley last season, making 15 league appearances.

He could make his competitive debut for the Imps at Northampton on Saturday.

Boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "He can play left-centre half or holding midfield. He's got real versatility and there's no doubt he'll make the very best of his ability."

