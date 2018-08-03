Can you name the scorers on the opening weekend of last season's Scottish Premiership?

Six games, 18 scorers, two minutes... can you remember which players scored on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership last season?

To make it a little easier, this is what the scores were:

  • Aberdeen 2-0 Hamilton Academical
  • Celtic 4-1 Hearts
  • Dundee 1-2 Ross County
  • Hibernian 3-1 Partick Thistle
  • Kilmarnock 1-2 St Johnstone
  • Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

Have a go below and share your score with your friends...

Name the 18 players who scored on the first weekend of last season's Scottish Premiership?

Score: 0 / 18
02:00
You scored 0/18

Copy and share link

Goal!

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired