Can you name the scorers on the opening weekend of last season's Scottish Premiership?
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Six games, 18 scorers, two minutes... can you remember which players scored on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership last season?
To make it a little easier, this is what the scores were:
- Aberdeen 2-0 Hamilton Academical
- Celtic 4-1 Hearts
- Dundee 1-2 Ross County
- Hibernian 3-1 Partick Thistle
- Kilmarnock 1-2 St Johnstone
- Motherwell 1-2 Rangers
Have a go below and share your score with your friends...
Name the 18 players who scored on the first weekend of last season's Scottish Premiership?
