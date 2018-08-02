BBC Sport - Swansea City in talks with Crystal Palace over Ayew move - Potter

Potter confirms Ayew talks are ongoing

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says the club are in talks with Crystal Palace over the the sale of last season's top scorer, striker Jordan Ayew.

Potter told BBC Sport Wales' football correspondent Rob Phillips the club will not sell players for less than they are worth, and they were looking to bring in quality rather than quantity ahead of the close of the transfer window.

