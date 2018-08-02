Sam Clucas: Burnley close in on Swansea City midfielder

Sam Clucas (right) made 29 appearances for the Swans last season

Premier League side Burnley are closing in on signing Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas.

The move for the 27-year-old - reportedly worth £8m - was confirmed by Swansea manager Graham Potter.

He said: "Discussions are ongoing, we will see where that is at."

Clucas is not fit for Swansea's Championship opener at Sheffield United on Saturday, but Potter said the player would be fit for a medical, if one was required.

Clucas was signed from Hull City last August in a £16m package, which involved Stephen Kingsley going the other way.

Alfie Mawson's departure from the Liberty Stadium has been anticipated since the club's relegation in May

Defender Alfie Mawson has moved to Fulham on a four-year deal, with Potter also confirming Crystal Palace's interest in last season's top scorer Jordan Ayew, who did not train on Thursday because of ongoing negotiations.

Potter would not comment on speculation linking Palace's Dutch defender Jaïro Riedewald as part of a swap deal.

"Crystal Palace have shown an interest in Jordan so there are discussions at the moment," he said.

Potter says Swansea would be sensible in the transfer market.

"We have said quite clearly we are not going to sell players for less than what they are worth, so we need to make sure we get that right," said Potter.

"And then we look to try and improve ourselves."