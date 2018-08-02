Sid Nelson: Swindon Town sign Millwall defender on six-month loan

Sid Nelson has made 68 EFL appearances since his debut in December 2014.

Swindon Town have signed Millwall defender Sid Nelson on a six-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old centre-half has featured 38 times for the Lions since making his debut in 2014, signing a one-year contract extension at the end of last season.

Nelson has amassed a further 39 EFL appearances since January 2017 via loan spells at Newport, Yeovil and Chesterfield.

He becomes Town's ninth summer signing.

