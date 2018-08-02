Kevin McHattie: Derry sign ex-Raith Rovers defender

Kevin McHattie is a former Scotland underage international

Derry City have signed full back Kevin McHattie on a free transfer.

The former Scottish underage player will go into the Candystripe's squad for their Premier Division game against Sligo Rovers on Friday.

The 25-year-old moves to the Brandywell as a free agent after an injury-disrupted spell at Raith Rovers.

McHattie, who also played for Hearts, Dunfermline and Kilmarnock, will replace Jack Doyle, whose loan deal from Blackburn Rovers ended in June.

The 2015 Scottish Championship winner with Hearts, where he played alongside Derry striker Ally Roy, can play in midfield or in the centre of defence but his preferred position is at left back.

"I didn't know a lot [about Derry] other than what Ally had told me, but I'm really looking forward to the challenge," said McHattie.

"The boss has told me we have a hectic schedule coming up with three matches in the space of a week, but that's good because I'm raring to go."

McHattie is Derry manager Kenny Shiels' sixth signing of the summer alongside Roy, Aaron Splaine, Danny Seaborne and Ben Fisk and Dean Shiels.