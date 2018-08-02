Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure signs new five-year contract until 2023

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored seven goals for Watford last season

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League side until 2023.

The Frenchman, 25, won the Hornets' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards last term.

Doucoure has scored eight goals in 62 matches for Watford after signing from French side Rennes in February 2016.

"It is clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye's ambitions as a player," said club chairman Scott Duxbury.

"I am delighted that Abdoulaye has shown his commitment to what we are trying to achieve by signing a new long-term contract."

Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on 11 August.