Cole Stockton: Tranmere Rovers re-sign striker after Carlisle United exit

Cole Stockton has played for Tranmere in League One, League Two and the National League

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed Cole Stockton on a one-year deal after the striker had his contract at Carlisle United cancelled by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old came through Tranmere's academy, scoring 14 goals in 97 league games before joining Hearts last year.

He was at Tynecastle for eight months and scored once in 12 matches in the second half of 2017-18 for Carlisle, where he had a year left on his deal.

"We're delighted to bring Cole back to the club," said boss Micky Mellon.

Carlisle manager John Sheridan added: "I've been honest with Cole. I need to fill positions and I need finances, so I had to look at other things."

