Luke Simpson: Macclesfield Town sign former York City goalkeeper

Luke Simpson spent two seasons with York City after joining from Watford in July 2016

Macclesfield Town have signed former York City goalkeeper Luke Simpson on a non-contract basis.

The 23-year-old started his career as a trainee with Oldham Athletic but did not make a senior appearance during his time with the Latics.

He later moved to Accrington Stanley in 2014 and made nine appearances during two seasons with the club.

Simpson went on to have spells with Watford and most recently York City before his move to the Moss Rose.

