Abbey-Leigh Stringer: Everton sign Birmingham City midfielder

Abbey-Leigh Stringer plays for Birmingham City in the 2017 Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley
Abbey-Leigh Stringer made 14 appearances for Birmingham City Ladies in all competitions last season

Everton have signed midfielder Abbey-Leigh Stringer from fellow Women's Super League side Birmingham City.

The 23-year-old is Andy Spence's fourth summer signing after the arrivals of Hannah Cain, Inessa Kaagman and Dominique Bruinenberg.

Stringer has represented England from under-17 to under-23 level but is yet to win a senior cap.

"I'm a technician. I like to get the ball, find other players and they can score," she told the club website.

