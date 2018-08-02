Manchester City defender Kean Bryan joins Sheffield United
Sheffield United have signed England youth international Kean Bryan from Manchester City on a free transfer.
The three-year deal deal includes a sell-on clause for any future transfer fee for the 21-year-old.
Bryan spent last season on loan at Oldham, making 32 appearances, and played six times for Bury in 2016-17.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "He can play left centre-half, left-back and in midfield."
