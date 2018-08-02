Mark Harris: Cardiff City youngster joins Newport County on loan

Cardiff City attacking midfielder Mark Harris takes on the Taffs Well defence
Mark Harris played for Cardiff City in pre-season but should now get first-team football with Newport County

Newport County have signed attacking midfielder Mark Harris on loan from Premier League side Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old academy product joins the League Two club until January 2019.

Harris made his senior Bluebirds debut in January 2017 in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham, the same week he signed his first professional contract.

The Wales Under-21 cap played twice more for the first team in the league that season, but did not feature for the seniors in 2017-18.

