BBC Sport - Watch: Managers' Irish League expectations
Watch: Managers' Irish League expectations
- From the section Irish Premiership
Five Irish League managers reveal their expectations ahead of the opening day of the season on Saturday.
For some sides the goal is to consolidate their position within the league while others harbour ambitions of securing European football along with, of course, bringing home some silverware.
There are five Premiership games on Saturday afternoon and champions Crusaders will begin their title defence at home to Ards on Monday night.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired