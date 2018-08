Steven Lawless spent six years at Partick Thistle

Former Partick Thistle winger Steven Lawless has signed a deal with Livingston.

Lawless, 27, had spent six years at Firhill before being released at the end of the season following the club's relegation to the Championship.

"He had a few other options on where to play his football next season, but chose the Tony Macaroni Arena," manager Kenny Miller told the club's website.

"His versatility adds great depth to the squad."