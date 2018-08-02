Nations League: Chris Gunter adds to Wales injury concerns for opening matches

Reading defender Chris Gunter has won 88 caps for Wales

Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thu, 6 Sept Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Reading defender Chris Gunter is an injury doubt for Wales' Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on 6 and 9 September.

The 29-year-old full-back injured a thigh during Reading's 4-0 friendly defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Gunter has been ruled out for between three and six weeks.

"Chris has a thigh injury which is very unusual for him because over his career he has been robust," Reading manager Paul Clement said.

"He got the injury trying to block a cross."

After playing the Republic, who ended Wales' World Cup qualification hopes by winning 1-0 in Cardiff the last time the two sides met, on 6 September at Cardiff City Stadium, Wales travel to Aarhus to face Denmark.

Gunter, who has 88 caps, has not missed an international game for eight years.

Manager Ryan Giggs also has a concern over midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was withdrawn from Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday after an issue with his calf during the warm-up.

The Gunners are waiting on medical reports to see the extent of the problem, but boss Unai Emery does not think it is too serious.

"He has one little muscular pain and we decided not to start him in the match because it's maybe a big risk for him," said Emery.

"I'm waiting for the medical analysis and I don't think it will be a big problem."

Fellow midfielder Billy Boden, who made his Wales debut in the China Cup last March, is definitely out after the Preston North End player suffered a knee ligament injury in training this week that is expected to sideline him for up to six months.