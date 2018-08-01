Michael O'Neill believes a UK-wide bid to host the 2030 World Cup would be a huge boost for Northern Ireland.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the English FA was considering bidding for 2030 and BBC Sport understands that the British Government likes the idea of a UK-wide bid, with home nations also hosting matches.

The FA intends to discuss the idea with the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland FAs.

The Northern Ireland manager has pointed to how the 2018 tournament has helped to boost Russian football and believes it would have a similar impact across the UK if a joint bid is lodged.

"To get an event of that stature and to be part of it would be huge here for Northern Ireland," said O'Neill at Windsor Park.