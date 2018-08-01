Jordan Maguire-Drew: Wrexham sign Brighton winger on season-long loan

Jordan Maguire-Drew scored 14 goals for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016-17 season

Wrexham have signed Brighton forward Jordan Maguire-Drew on a season-long loan.

He has completed a medical and will link up with Sam Ricketts' side for the 2018-19 National League season.

This is the 20-year-old winger's fourth loan move since joining Brighton, with spells at Dagenham, Lincoln City and Coventry City.

"It's brilliant to get my move to Wrexham done now and I'm really looking forward to getting started," he said.

"I played for Dagenham in this league two years ago, I know what it takes and know what it's all about, I'm looking to carry on from where I left off."