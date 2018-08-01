Hibernian need to be more aggressive against Asteras Tripolis - Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis

Neil Lennon has urged his Hibernian side to be "more aggressive" in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis.

Hibs fought back from 2-0 down at Easter Road to lead the second-round tie 3-2 before Thursday's decisive match in Greece.

The victors face Norway's Molde or Albanians Laci in the next round.

"You can see how much it meant to the players to drag themselves back into the tie," Lennon said.

"It is still very much in the balance. The way the team is set up is to attack and score goals.

"We are mindful that the game can change very quickly but I think it's important that we score."

Striker Florian Kamberi did not train with the Hibs squad on Wednesday due to injury, but is expected to be fit to play.

Temperatures in Tripoli are forecast to rise close to 30C come kick-off, and Lennon says travelling to Greece on Tuesday has given his players the "ideal" opportunity to acclimatise.

"It was a long day yesterday, getting the airport, changing hotels," the Hibs boss said. "It was important the players got here a day early.

"They have got accustomed to the climate and obviously training tonight [Wednesday] they will get accustomed to the surroundings as well.

"So it's been ideal preparation really for what is a very difficult tie."