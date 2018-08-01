Premier League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche calls on club to keep pace with rivals

Dyche said last season 'we're not in a position to just buy a player for the sake of filling a hole'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the club must spend in the transfer market just to "keep up" with other Premier League sides.

The Clarets finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League last season but Dyche has so far been unable to add to his squad this summer.

He suggested that the club needed to show more financial ambition.

"The challenge is opening the club's mind enough keep up. The market will outrun you at some point," he said.

"Stretch and not break, that's the idea. It's not easy.

"We have a business model, but it makes it very tough. The chairman wants to back the club but can only back it to a certain level unless it rips up the whole structure of the club.

"I understand it. But my football head says 'give me the money and I'll go and spend it'."

The club's record signing is Chris Wood, who joined for £15m from Leeds in August 2017. They have only ever spent more than £10m on a player four times.

Burnley, who play Aberdeen in the Europa League second qualifying round second leg on Thursday, have been linked with a number of potential incomings this summer, including West Brom duo Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson.

But no signings have been made and Dean Marney and Scott Arfield both left the club when their contracts ended.