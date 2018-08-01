Scott McKenna: Swansea enquire about Aberdeen centre-half

Scott McKenna captained Scotland at the end of last season

Swansea City have made an approach to Aberdeen about the availability of Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna.

But Dons manager Derek McInnes has stressed that the English Championship club were yet to make a bid for the 21-year-old.

McKenna has come through the Dons youth ranks and made his first-team breakthrough last season.

He quickly became a regular starter and earned the first of his four Scotland caps in March.

More to follow.