Scott McKenna: Swansea enquire about Aberdeen centre-half
- From the section Aberdeen
Swansea City have made an approach to Aberdeen about the availability of Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna.
But Dons manager Derek McInnes has stressed that the English Championship club were yet to make a bid for the 21-year-old.
McKenna has come through the Dons youth ranks and made his first-team breakthrough last season.
He quickly became a regular starter and earned the first of his four Scotland caps in March.
More to follow.