Baily Cargill: MK Dons sign former Bournemouth defender on a free transfer

Baily Cargill spent time on loan at Fleetwood and Partick Thistle last season

League Two MK Dons have signed former Bournemouth defender Baily Cargill on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old came through the Cherries' academy setup but only made 11 first-team appearances for the club.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how Baily does, as he looks to take his career forward. I feel we're the perfect fit," boss Paul Tisdale said.

Cargill previously spent time on loan at Torquay, Coventry, Gillingham, Fleetwood and Partick Thistle.

