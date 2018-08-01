Billy Bodin: Preston North End striker out for six months with knee injury

Billy Bodin joined Preston from Bristol Rovers in January 2018

Preston North End striker Billy Bodin has been ruled out for up to six months with a knee ligament injury.

The 26-year-old scored once in 19 games for the Lilywhites in 2017-18.

Boss Alex Neil told the club website: "His foot got stuck in the ground and as he turned, he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament. It's devastating for Billy."

Meanwhile, fellow striker Sean Maguire will miss the first few weeks of the new season with a hamstring injury.

Maguire is now likely to miss the Republic of Ireland's opening Uefa Nations League match against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on 6 September.