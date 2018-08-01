Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala: Shrewsbury pair submit transfer requests after rejected offers

From the section

Jon Nolan joined Shrewsbury from Chesterfield in June 2017

Shrewsbury Town defender Toto Nsiala and midfielder Jon Nolan have submitted transfer requests after the League One club rejected a joint-bid for the pair.

BBC Radio Shropshire reports the offer was from Championship side Ipswich Town, who are managed by former Shrews boss Paul Hurst.

Shrewsbury said the offer was "below their valuation for the players".

Nolan, 26, made 55 appearances last season, while Nsiala, also 26, played 58 times.