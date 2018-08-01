Crawley Town sign defender David Sesay and midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia

Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium
Crawley Town finished 14th in League Two last season

Crawley Town have signed former Watford defender David Sesay on a free transfer as well as ex-Colchester United midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia.

Sesay, 19, was released by the Hornets earlier this summer and has agreed a two-year deal with the Reds.

The youngster failed to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

Meanwhile Allarakhia, 20, signs a two-year deal with the League Two club following his release by Colchester United at the end of last season.

Crawley head coach Harry Kewell told the club website: "I worked with David extensively when I was at Watford and know what his potential is.

"Tarryn is a bit like David - a young player with a lot of potential who is desperate to succeed. I like to see that hunger in youngsters, that drive to succeed, and I see it a lot in him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired