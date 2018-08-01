Crawley Town sign defender David Sesay and midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia

Crawley Town finished 14th in League Two last season

Crawley Town have signed former Watford defender David Sesay on a free transfer as well as ex-Colchester United midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia.

Sesay, 19, was released by the Hornets earlier this summer and has agreed a two-year deal with the Reds.

The youngster failed to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

Meanwhile Allarakhia, 20, signs a two-year deal with the League Two club following his release by Colchester United at the end of last season.

Crawley head coach Harry Kewell told the club website: "I worked with David extensively when I was at Watford and know what his potential is.

"Tarryn is a bit like David - a young player with a lot of potential who is desperate to succeed. I like to see that hunger in youngsters, that drive to succeed, and I see it a lot in him."

