BBC Sport - Darren Way: Yeovil boss on their prospects for the 2018-19 season
Way out to prove Yeovil doubters wrong
- From the section Yeovil
Yeovil Town boss Darren Way gets a lift to Huish Park from BBC Points West ahead of the 2018-19 EFL season.
The 38-year-old former midfielder made over 200 appearances during his playing career with The Glovers, before he was appointed manager in 2015.
Way was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the fourth of the six-part, Team Talk Taxi series.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired