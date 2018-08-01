Graeme Jones: West Bromwich Albion appoint Belgium assistant to coaching staff

Graeme Jones (left) assisted Belgium boss Roberto Martinez (right) alongside Thierry Henry (centre) from 2016 until this summer's World Cup

Championship side West Bromwich Albion have appointed Belgium assistant coach Graeme Jones to their coaching staff.

The 48-year-old was assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and helped them to a third-place finish at this year's World Cup.

During their playing careers, Baggies boss Darren Moore and Jones played together at Doncaster Rovers.

"We never been out of contact since we were at Doncaster and I am delighted to have him alongside me," Moore said.

"He has all the right qualities as a man and all the right qualities as a coach. His attention to detail, his career record, and his qualities as a human being are exactly why I was determined he join me."

Prior to joining Thierry Henry as assistants to Martinez with the Red Devils, Jones was previously assistant to the Spaniard at Swansea, Wigan and Everton.