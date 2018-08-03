Premier Division: Derry City 1-2 Sligo Rovers

Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle brought on goalscorer Caolan McAleer and Raphaele Cretaro, who got both assists, in the second half

Derry City were made to pay for a poor second half performance as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

Jamie McDonagh gave the Candystripes a half-time lead but the visitors fought back and dominated the second period.

For Derry it is a missed opportunity in the race to secure the final automatic European spot, as they remain five points behind third-placed Waterford.

They meet Sligo again in the EA Sports Cup semi-final on Monday.

There were renewed hopes over Derry's European prospects following their dramatic late win over St Pat's last Friday.

However Kenny Shiels' men were unable to control the game in the second half allowing Sligo to secure their second win of the season at the Brandywell.

McDonagh opened the scoring against his old club with a wonderful half-volley on 35 minutes after Rhys McCabe had hit the woodwork for Rovers.

Former Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle introduced Raffaele Cretaro midway through the second half in what proved to be a game changing substitution.

Just four minutes after coming on Cretaro slid through David Cawley who poked the ball past Doherty to level the scores.

Mitchell Beeney was not called into action regularly, but the keeper was alert to stop Gavin Peers putting the hosts back in front.

Cretatro was again involved in the decisive goal, playing the ball into the box where substitute Caolan McAteer finished into the top corner.

Ronan Hale had a late chance to draw Derry level but his effort went narrowly wide.

Waterford were defeated by title-chasing Cork while fourth place Shamrock Rovers were not in action on Friday.

Derry suffered a blow on Thursday when striker Rory Patterson finalised his move to Irish League outfit Crusaders.