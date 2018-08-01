Scottish Challenge Cup: Sligo Rovers replace Bray Wanderers after financial problems

Sligo currently lie eighth in Ireland's Premier Division

Sligo Rovers have replaced Bray Wanderers as one of two League of Ireland representatives in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Football Association of Ireland said last month that Bray had been removed after failing to meet a deadline over money owed to players.

Bohemians and Bray had qualified as the two highest-placed teams who failed to qualify for European football.

Now Sligo, who were ninth in 2017, have accepted an invitation to take part.

They currently lie eighth in this season's Premier Division, one place below Bohemians, while Bray are sitting bottom after finishing sixth last season.

Republic of Ireland clubs took part for the first time last season and entered at the second-round stage.

Bray were beaten 2-0 away to Elgin City, while Sligo lost their opening tie 2-1 at home to Falkirk.

Teams from England's National League - Sutton United and Boreham Wood - will take part for the first time this season.

First-round ties will be played on 14 and 15 August, with the second round scheduled for 8 and 9 September.