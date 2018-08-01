World Cup 2018 EFL quiz: How well do you know the EFL's World Cup stars?

Test your knowledge of the 23 World Cup stars who are set to return to play in the English Football League in 2018-19.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired