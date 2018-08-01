World Cup 2018 EFL quiz: How well do you know the EFL's World Cup stars?
-
- From the section Football
Test your knowledge of the 23 World Cup stars who are set to return to play in the English Football League in 2018-19.
Test your knowledge of the 23 World Cup stars who are set to return to play in the English Football League in 2018-19.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired