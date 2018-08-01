BBC Sport - Scott Murray: Bristol City kitman on his 21-year association with the club

'I'll stay at Bristol City until I'm in a box'

Bristol City kitman Scott Murray gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West, 21 years after first joining the club.

The 44-year-old former winger made 426 appearances for the Robins during his playing career, before taking up his current role in 2012.

Murray was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the third of the six-part, Team talk Taxi series.

