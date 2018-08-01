BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho praises 'phenomenal' Manchester United players during pre-season
Mourinho praises 'phenomenal' players during pre-season
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his "professional" and "phenomenal" players during their pre-season tour of the United States.
READ MORE: Mourinho unsure over Martial return
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired